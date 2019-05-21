bollywood

Earlier, rumours were rife that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were dating each other. Karan Johar had even asked Sidharth about it when the latter had appeared on Johar's chat show

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Pic/instagram.com/kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani has just finished the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Shershaah. After wrapping up the shoot, the actress posted a sweet picture with her co-star Sidharth Malhotra, giving us major friendship goals.

The 26-year-old actress shared the picture with her "rumoured boyfriend" on her Instagram story where both of them can be seen looking at a photo album while being engrossed in a conversation. "My rumoured boyfriend but legit friend it's been a pleasure working with you this sched! See you on the next one," she captioned the post.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Kiara and Sidharth were dating each other. Karan Johar had even asked Sidharth about it when the latter had appeared on Koffee With Karan. Sidharth had said, "The amount of rumours I have had in the tabloids, I'm having lesser fun in real life. I wish they were true. Kiara is lovely. We are going to work together in future. But I'm single."

Check out the post here:

The post seems to have triggered the excitement level of her fans who are eager to see the duo in the film together. The Ek Villain actor was quick enough to repost the picture on his Instagram story to express his happiness over working with the actor. "Rumours can be deceiving but the smile on our face says it was a killer sched, on to the next one!" he wrote.

Shershaah is a true story of Kargil war hero, Vikram Batra, who died during the Kargil War in 1999, as was suggested by the announcement poster of the film. Sidharth and Kiara starrer Shershaah is being helmed by Vishnu Varadhan while Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi are producing the film.

Apart from Shershaah, Kiara Advani will be seen in her upcoming flick Good News starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on December 27. On the other hand, Sidharth recently wrapped up shooting for Jabariya Jodi where he will share the screen with Parineeti Chopra.

