Kiara Advani signed for Dharma Productions' web show, Guilty?

If rumors are to be believed, Kiara Advani has reportedly been approached to play the lead role in Dharma's next project for a digital platform. The show has been titled, Guilty

Kiara Advani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani is currently on a roll with back to back projects in her kitty. The actress is currently the new favourite Dharma girl, it seems. Kiara is currently shooting for SherShaah along with Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and received the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. It is being produced by Dharma Productions. Earlier this year, Kiara also bagged a pivotal part in Karan's dream project Kalank. She will also be seen in the Raj Mehta directorial Good News which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

With all these Dharma projects in line, we hear that the actress is in talks with the makers to play the lead role in Dharma Productions' digital content arm Dharmatic's forthcoming original film, Guilty, which is being written by Kanika Dhillon. The original movie is being produced for a highly coveted digital platform. Sources inform that the makers are eager to have Kiara on board for the main role in the movie, which will revolve around a small town girl's accusation of rape by a college heartthrob. Celebrated writer Kanika Dhillon has earlier written films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, forthcoming Mental Hai Kya among others. Kanika has been behind many successful movies and we can only expect the best out of the original film given the sensitive subject it deals with.

Kiara has earlier been a part of the anthology, Lust Stories for the same digital platform which was also backed by Dharma Productions.

On the other hand, her latest film, Kabir Singh's trailer has made the right noise on social media and otherwise. The actress' pairing with Shahid Kapoor is being loved by many. Kiar plays the character of Shahid Kapoor's character, Kabir Singh's girlfriend. Shahid is a bright medical student, who turns into a surgeon but later, turns into a jilted lover when Kiara's character gets married to somebody else. The actor takes a self-destructive path to deviate himself from Preeti's (Kiara's character) memories

