Kiara Advani starts shooting for Indoo Ki Jawani

Updated: Oct 23, 2019, 14:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The team, including Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal among others, have started filming the female-centric movie in Lucknow.

Kiara Advani's look from Indoo Ki Jawani. Picture courtesy: Taran Adarsh's Instagram account
Kiara Advani's look from Indoo Ki Jawani. Picture courtesy: Taran Adarsh's Instagram account

Kiara Advani is all set to step into the shoes of her newest character with her film Indoo Ki Jawani. Months after the film's announcement, Kiara has started the shoot of the film. The team, including Kiara and Aditya Seal among others, have started filming the female-centric movie in Lucknow. 

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media:

The film is being backed by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen. Besides Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara was last seen in Kabir Singh, alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, earned big bucks at the box office.

Tags

kiara advaninikkhil advanibollywood newsEntertainment News

