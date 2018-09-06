Kiara Advani: Surreal to be working with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor in Good News

bollywood

Kiara Advani will team up with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljeet Dosanjh in Karan Johar's production Good News which will be directed by Raj Mehta and will reportedly be about surrogacy

Kiara Advani is feeling "butterflies" in her stomach with the thought of working with the likes of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljeet Dosanjh in her next "Good News", but at the same time the actor has already started prep work to match upto these seasoned actors.

Kiara will team up with the three actors in Karan Johar's production "Good News" which will be directed by Raj Mehta and will reportedly be about surrogacy. She says it is surreal that she will work with Akshay, who launched her in Bollywood with "Fugly" and Kareena, who she considers a "diva".

"There are butterflies in my stomach when I think of working with them. Akshay sir launched me and now to work with him in a film is surreal. I look upto Kareena, I think she is a total diva and one of the most iconic stars of today. I would learn so much by working with them and Diljeet," Kiara told PTI.

"I play a Punjabi character and then we have these three inherently Punjabi people. I have started prep work so I can match upto them. All of them are so spontaneous artistes and it's a mad comedy. There will be a lot of improvisation which is going to happen on set so as an actor it is going to be an amazing ride," she adds.

Kiara was speaking on the sidelines of an event to promote the first edition of Skechers Performance Walkathon. The actor rose to fame earlier this year when she featured in Karan Johar's short in "Lust Stories" for Netflix. Kiara, who appealed to people to walk to stay fit at the event, said she's currently in the best phase, both personal and professional.

"I am in a very happy place, I'm enjoying life. But I want to work really hard and make all these people who have put faith in me really proud. Not just in hindi cinema in terms of producers, directors and fans, but also Telugu industry where my film became a huge hit.

"It's so encouraging, humbling. You feel really responsible to live up to these expectations. I am hoping I work my hardest and leave no stone unturned," she added.

