Kiara Advani to be cast opposite Akshay Kumar in Hindi remake of Kanchana?

If rumours are to be believed, we'll soon be seeing Kiara Advani opposite Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of the horror-comedy Tamil film Kanchana

If the industry buzz is to be believed, Kiara Advani has been roped in opposite Akshay Kumar for the Hindi remake of the Tamil horror comedy Kanchana (2011). There had been a great deal of speculation about who will team up with the Khiladi in the long-in-the-planning project. The two feature in Karan Johar's upcoming production, Good News.

After making her Bollywood debut with Fugly (2014), which was followed by MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), things started looking up for Advani. She starred in the Netflix anthology, Lust Stories (2018), as well. KJo is said to have taken her under his wing and is mentoring her. The results are showing. She also features in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. What's next?

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the action-war film Kesari that was based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. Anurag Singh's directorial garnered a positive response from viewers and critics alike. Kesari also had Parineeti Chopra in a special appearance. Akshay's upcoming, Good News, also has Kareena Kapoor Khan as the main female lead.

