Kiara Advani to play the lead role in Indoo Ki Jawani
Kiara Advani can't wait to get started on Indoo Ki Jawani. Nikkhil Advani says it is a "cracker script" by writer-director Abir Sengupta
Kiara Advani has landed her first film, Indoo Ki Jawani, in which she will play the titular character. Clearly, the gorgeous actress is super excited about it. She took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans and followers.
"#IndooKiJawani - My first In and As. So so so excited!!! here’s to #GirlPower Going to need all your love and support for this one," Kiara wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
#IndooKiJawani - My first In and As ð So so so excited!!! here’s to #GirlPower ð¤ Going to need all your love and support for this oneâ¤ï¸ðð¼ð¬ð My first collaboration with @emmayentertainment @nikkhiladvani Sir @madhubhojwani @onlyemmay @ashesinwind @ryanmstephen92 @abirsenguptaa and it doesn’t get more special than Indoooooooâ¤ï¸
She can't wait to get started on the project. Nikkhil Advani says it is a "cracker script" by writer-director Abir Sengupta. "We had to swipe right (hope I got that right!). Kiara you're just going to make Indoo come alive," he tweeted.
What a cracker script by writer/director #AbirSengupta We had to swipe right (hope I got that right!!!) @Advani_Kiara you’re just going to make #Indoo just come alive. Thanks for bringing it to us @ashesinwind @ryanmstephen ðð @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @EmmayEntertain https://t.co/5fjNB1ow1Z— Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) May 27, 2019
Kiara Advani has been on a career roll. Her slate of upcoming films also includes Good News, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on December 27. The actress also has Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra. Shershaah is a true story of Kargil war hero, Vikram Batra, who died during the Kargil War in 1999. Sidharth and Kiara-starrer Shershaah is being helmed by Vishnu Varadhan while Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi are producing the film.
Besides these, Kiara is also part of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, which releases on June 21. The film features Shahid Kapoor as a surgeon, a jilted lover and someone with tremendous anger management issues. Kiara Advani plays the character of Preeti, Shahid's love interest in the film.
Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:
- Katrina Kaif: Not looking for glamorous roles anymore
- Here's why Yami Gautam will wrap up Kanpur schedule of Bala early
- Taapsee Pannu on playing nyctophobic in Game Over: These emotions were new to me
- When Sahil Khattar met Syed Kirmani before '83 shoot
- Raghava Lawrence to be back on sets of Laxmmi Bomb?
- Is Karan Johar dating Prabal Gurung? Here's the designer's official statement
- Ranveer Singh to play Gujarati in his next Jayeshbhai Jordaar
- Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgan's candid clicks at Mumbai Airport
- Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aarav Bhatia with Twinkle Khanna clicked at Airport
- Janhvi Kapoor looks like vision in white when clicked at the gym in Bandra
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS
Revealed! Reason behind Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's sizzling chemistry!