Kiara Advani to play the lead role in Indoo Ki Jawani

Kiara Advani can't wait to get started on Indoo Ki Jawani. Nikkhil Advani says it is a "cracker script" by writer-director Abir Sengupta

Kiara Advani has landed her first film, Indoo Ki Jawani, in which she will play the titular character. Clearly, the gorgeous actress is super excited about it. She took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans and followers.

"#IndooKiJawani - My first In and As. So so so excited!!! here’s to #GirlPower Going to need all your love and support for this one," Kiara wrote on Instagram.

She can't wait to get started on the project. Nikkhil Advani says it is a "cracker script" by writer-director Abir Sengupta. "We had to swipe right (hope I got that right!). Kiara you're just going to make Indoo come alive," he tweeted.

Kiara Advani has been on a career roll. Her slate of upcoming films also includes Good News, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on December 27. The actress also has Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra. Shershaah is a true story of Kargil war hero, Vikram Batra, who died during the Kargil War in 1999. Sidharth and Kiara-starrer Shershaah is being helmed by Vishnu Varadhan while Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi are producing the film.

Besides these, Kiara is also part of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, which releases on June 21. The film features Shahid Kapoor as a surgeon, a jilted lover and someone with tremendous anger management issues. Kiara Advani plays the character of Preeti, Shahid's love interest in the film.

