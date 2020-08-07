Kiara Advani trolls rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra for 'work-from-home' post on Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra has been sharing some sweet photos and videos amid the quarantine period. From trying his hand in cooking some butter garlic prawns, the actor has now shared a 'work-from-home' picture, that has left the internet laughing out loud. It's not just the picture, but rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani's comment that will tickle your funny bone too!

Here's the picture shared by one of his fan clubs. The now-deleted post had Kiara's special comment on it. Take a look!

As soon as the actor shared the picture on social media, Kiara Advani did not shy away from commenting on the same. Her instant query, "have you read any of the books? [sic]" left the duo's fans rolling on the floor, laughing.

It seems like Sidharth Malhotra is busy working even during the pandemic. Good going, Sidharth! Speaking about the duo's personal life, it is said that Karan Johar played cupid between the two, and they are often seen together. In fact, they also went on a secret vacation together in 2019.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra, after the release of Shershaah, will be seen in Indra Kumar's film with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Kiara has films like Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming up.

Speaking of Shershaah, the film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. The film is all set to release on July 3.

