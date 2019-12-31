Kiara Advani will be giving her fans a surprise on New Year's eve; here's how

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Star Plus is all set to wow the audience with an extravagant dose of entertainment as the year comes to an end. The Star Screen Awards will see some of the biggest names of Bollywood make a grand appearance. In attendance were Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jeetendra, Rekha, and many others.

Kiara Advani who made a mark with her spectacular movie – Kabir Singh stunned the audience with a near-perfect rendition of the popular song – Bekhayali! The live performance evoked thunderous applause at the award function. As per sources, it was Kiara’s decision to sing the song and she requested the organizers to give it a try. The actress was already geared up to perform on a bunch of songs of Kabir Singh and decided to go the extra mile by singing the song.



Kiara Advani performing at the award ceremony

We can’t wait to watch Kiara Advani dazzle the awards stage with her impeccable performance. Don’t miss the biggest new year party, Star Screen Awards on 31st Dec at 8 pm only on StarPlus!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates