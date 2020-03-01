Kiara Advani's reply on Kartik Aaryan's picture from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is hilarious

Kartik Aaryan on Saturday shared an intriguing glimpse from the sets of much-anticipated horror-drama 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' accompanied by a humorous caption.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor shared a picture on Instagram where he is seen romancing Kiara Advani amid a couple of girls who act like witches by covering their faces with open hair. He captioned the post as, "Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao,Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein #BhoolBhulaiyaa2" (along with scary emojis).

In the caption, the 29-year-old actor warned to not be so blind in love, that you don't even notice a witch. Witty Kiara was quick to reply to the post and commented on the famous Akshay Kumar's dialogue from the first instalment of the movie, that too with a twist. She commented, "Aamhi Je Tomaar, Baaki Sab Bekaar."

The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.The first part of the film was a remake of Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios. It is scheduled to hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

