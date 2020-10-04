Kiara Advani's shoot with Farah Khan and Avinash Gowariker has got us curious; here's why

Kiara Advani, who is currently on a roll with back to back films lined up, has added a reason to her fans excitement with her upcoming project. In a picture, the actress is seen shooting with Farah Khan and Avinash Gowariker, puzzling everyone with her next up!

After winning hearts with Kabir Singh and Good Newzz last year, Kiara Advani is currently creating waves with her upcoming film Indoo ki Jawani. The recently released song 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' from the film instantly has turned into a chartbuster, leaving the audience wanting for more.

In addition to Indoo ki Jawani, Kiara Advani will also be seen Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Kartik Aaryan.

The actress recently shared a snippet from the sets of her next, dressed in red, indicating she's resumed shoot. Now, with this picture, looks like another project is on the cards.

While fans are eager to see the actress on screen with her interesting lineup, this picture is all set to stir the excitement looking forward to her next projects!

