Kiara Advani's 'sunset' picture on Instagram will raise the temperatures!

Kiara Advani has over 12.6 million followers on Instagram and that has to do a lot with the kind of posts and pictures she shares with her fans. Her latest one is arguably one of her best. She's in the pool, enjoying the sunset, and surely raising the temperatures.

This is what she wrote as her caption- "Making the most of every sunset," (sic) and this was followed by the sun emoji. Have a look at the post right here:

A majority of the fans and users commented on the post with a heart and heart-eyed emojis. Coming back to the actress, she is now gearing up for Laxmmi Bomb, the horror-comedy with Akshay Kumar that's the official remake of the Tamil hit, Kanchana. It's all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar soon. In case you missed the film's poster, Advani shared it on her Instagram, have a look right here:

The blockbuster success of Kabir Singh in 2019 gave a new direction to her career and she was rechristened as Preeti by hardcore fans of the actress and the film. It was the second biggest success of last year. On the criticism the film received, Advani had recently shared her thoughts on the same and said, "On some level, there were things that were raised in the debate around the film that were actually healthy... Somewhere we get really hard on certain films, and I don't know if it was that fair to be that hard on this film."

She also stated, "Sometimes I wonder had you seen Preeti's life when she goes missing in the second half, maybe there would have been some sort of justification... Maybe had the audience seen what she went through when the separation happened would they have been so hard?"

Before Kabir Singh, Advani acted in films like Machine and Fugly. It was the 2018 anthology, Lust Stories, where people sat up to her potential as a performer. Offers began to flood her doorstep and she went on to be a part of films like Guilty and Good Newwz. But that's not all, she also has some really anticipated films coming up in the future. She has Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, a film on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, and Indoo Ki Jawaani with Aditya Seal.

