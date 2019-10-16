Kiccha Sudeep comes to Salman Khan's rescue. Here's how!

Dabangg 3 is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is expected to end the year with a bang, just the way the second film of the franchise did in 2012. The director, Prabhudeva, who returns to the director's seat after four years, is expected to make a far more entertaining and engrossing film than the first two. Salman Khan returns as the part-crooked, part-charming cop, Chulbul Pandey, and his antics are likely to be amplified this time.

Dabangg 3 is touted to be a prequel to the first Dabangg, which will chronicle the rise and rise of Pandey and how he became a police inspector. His nemesis for the third part is the Kannada actor, Kiccha Sudeep, playing Balli, a ruthless character who plans to wreak havoc in the protagonist's life. Khan already shared his first look on social media a few days ago. They may be locking horns on the silver screen, in real, Sudeep recently came to Bhai's rescue.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Khan will be dubbing in his own voice for the Kannada version of the potboiler and will be guided and aided by Sudeep. This should be so much fun! It shall be a treat for all of Salman Khan fans to see their actor speak in Kannada. Coming back to the film, it introduces Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, and one of the tracks also involves her romance with the leading man, where he'll be seen in his younger portions. Sonakshi Sinha returns as his wife, Rajjo.

And move over the item girls, Khan will turn an item boy for the track, Munna Badnaam Hua, where he'll shake a leg with Warina Hussain, whom we saw last year in his home production, Loveyatri. Sonakshi, in fact, recently said the album of Dabangg 3 is much better than the first two. We are counting on her words! The film is all set to release on December 20, 2019. Will this emerge as Bhai's most successful film to date?

Even if it doesn't, he and his fans don't have to worry as Deva and Khan reunite for another cop drama, Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop, slated to release on EID 2020. They may hit the bullseye here. It's EID, after all, Khan's festival.

