Kiccha Sudeep comes to Salman Khan's rescue. Here's how!
Kiccha Sudeep comes to the rescue of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and it has a Dabangg 3 connection.
Dabangg 3 is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is expected to end the year with a bang, just the way the second film of the franchise did in 2012. The director, Prabhudeva, who returns to the director's seat after four years, is expected to make a far more entertaining and engrossing film than the first two. Salman Khan returns as the part-crooked, part-charming cop, Chulbul Pandey, and his antics are likely to be amplified this time.
Dabangg 3 is touted to be a prequel to the first Dabangg, which will chronicle the rise and rise of Pandey and how he became a police inspector. His nemesis for the third part is the Kannada actor, Kiccha Sudeep, playing Balli, a ruthless character who plans to wreak havoc in the protagonist's life. Khan already shared his first look on social media a few days ago. They may be locking horns on the silver screen, in real, Sudeep recently came to Bhai's rescue.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Khan will be dubbing in his own voice for the Kannada version of the potboiler and will be guided and aided by Sudeep. This should be so much fun! It shall be a treat for all of Salman Khan fans to see their actor speak in Kannada. Coming back to the film, it introduces Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, and one of the tracks also involves her romance with the leading man, where he'll be seen in his younger portions. Sonakshi Sinha returns as his wife, Rajjo.
And move over the item girls, Khan will turn an item boy for the track, Munna Badnaam Hua, where he'll shake a leg with Warina Hussain, whom we saw last year in his home production, Loveyatri. Sonakshi, in fact, recently said the album of Dabangg 3 is much better than the first two. We are counting on her words! The film is all set to release on December 20, 2019. Will this emerge as Bhai's most successful film to date?
Even if it doesn't, he and his fans don't have to worry as Deva and Khan reunite for another cop drama, Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop, slated to release on EID 2020. They may hit the bullseye here. It's EID, after all, Khan's festival.
-
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan seen with Rakhee in Rakesh Roshan's reincarnation saga Karan Arjun (1995). In spite of the dated theme, the film was a hit, and the SRK-Sallu camaraderie had a big role to play in it. Their on-screen chemistry rocked in the 1995 hit, in which they played brothers.
-
Salman and SRK together on stage at an awards function many years ago. The duo came to blows during Katrina Kaif's birthday bash in 2008. Apparently, SRK had refused to do a cameo in Salman Khan's Main Aur Mrs Khanna even though the latter had gone out of his way for Shah Rukh, whether it was appearing on KBC with girlfriend Katrina, or dancing for King Khan's home production Om Shaanti Om. Apparently, Salman referred to Shah Rukh as a 'matlabi insaan' and, with SRK too unrelenting, it turned out to be one ugly spat.
-
That's Sallu's look from his Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) days, the film that made him the heartthrob of the nation. Salman Khan's chemistry with Bhagyashree, the melodious soound track and an out-an-out romance drama of the film, made it a huge blockbuster at the Box Office.
-
Salman Khan at an event. To his left is the late Aadesh Shrivastav, (extreme left) Raveena Tandon, (right) producer Ramesh Taurani and at the extreme right is TV actor and producer Vivek Vaswani. Salman Khan has worked with Raveena in two films - Patthar Ke Phool and Andaz Apna Apna.
-
Salman with Ayesha Jhulka, the popular actress of the early '90s, who was part of hits like 'Khiladi' and 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. The duo starred in Kurbaan (1991), which didn't do well at the Box Office.
-
Salman Khan, the angry young man. Salman is considered as one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry and enjoys massive fan following in the country.
-
Salman Khan trying his hand at some soccer. Standing behind him is Milind Gunaji and right next to him is Deepak Tijori.
-
Salman Khan with frequent co-star Karisma Kapoor. Salman and Lolo have starred in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Chal Mere Bhai, Nischaiy, Jaagruti, Judwaa, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Biwi No. 1 and Jeet.
-
Salman Khan with Anupam Kher and Kader Khan from the film Dil Tera Aashiq (1993). While Salman has worked with Anupam Kher in films such as Yeh Hai Jalwa, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Dil Tera Aashiq, Jaan-E-Mann and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, he worked with Kader Khan in films such as Saajan, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Dil Tera Aashiq and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.
-
Salman Khan and Nagma shared screen space in Baaghi (1990). The film was a huge hit and is reported to have been Bollywood's seventh highest-grossing film in 1990, despite its release in mid-December holiday.
-
That's Salman Khan in the 1992 film 'Suryavanshi' as Suryavanshi Rajkumar Vikram Singh. Salman starred alongside Sheeba in the film, which also starred Amrita Singh and Saeed Jaffrey.
-
Oh-so-hot! One of Salman Khan's many looks during the '90s
-
Salman and Madhuri Dixit in the blockbuster 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' (1994). The jodi starred in films such as Saajan, Dil Tera Aashiq, HAHK and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.
-
Salman Khan and Sridevi in a still from their film Chandra Mukhi (1993). They also starred in Chaand Ka Tukdaa, which released in 1994.
-
In picture: Salman romancing Twinkle Khanna in 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai' (1998).
The story goes that the lead pair was not on talking terms during the making of the movie. Yet, their on-screen chemistry was enchanting and the film went on to become a box office hit.
-
Salman and Urmila Matondkar in Janam Samjha Karo (1999). The movie tanked at the BO even as the songs became quite popular. Controversial starlet Monica Bedi had a supporting role in the film.
-
A still from the movie Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Charming Salman Khan romancing with his lady love from the song 'Is Dil Mein Kya Hai'.
-
This is a still from the film 'Auzaar' (1997) directed by his brother Sohail Khan. Also seen in picture are Sanjay Kapoor, who couldn't really establish himself as an actor, and Shilpa Shetty, who later took the reality show and fitness route to fame.
-
Salman and Karisma in 'Biwi No.1' (1999). The David Dhawan comedy released during the midst of the cricket World Cup that year, and still ended up being a success.
-
Girls went crazy over Sallu's shirtless performance during the 'O O Jaane Jaana' song from 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' (1998), starring Kajol, Arbaaz Khan and Anjala Zaveri.
-
Salman and Kajol's love story in 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' won over the audiences as the film went on to become a major success. It also starred Dharmendra as Kajol's uncle.
-
Another Salman-SRK starrer, with Madhuri as the female lead, 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam' was delayed for nearly five years, and eventually released in 2002. Not surprisingly, the film had a dated feel and failed at the Box Office.
-
That's Salman from his very early days in the industry. From then till now, it's been such a long, unpredictable journey, and it continues.
-
Salman Khan goes bare body in this photoshoot
-
Here's wishing Salman Khan a very happy birthday!
Over two decades ago, Salman Khan was the typical Bollywood hero who danced around trees with his heroine and beat up villains. As he turns a year older, we relive Salman Khan's magic from the 1990s
