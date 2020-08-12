Kick 2: Sajid Nadiadwala has a unique gift for Jacqueline Fernandez

On Tuesday, Jacqueline Fernandez turned 35. As a birthday gift, Sajid Nadiadwala announced Kick 2, starring Fernandez and Salman Khan. The film is a sequel to his 2014 film. The producer-director finalised the script at 4 am on Tuesday to make her birthday extra special. There had been a great deal of speculation whether Fernandez would be part of the second instalment. It's finally official.

Salman Khan also wished the birthday girl with a sweet message on his social media account. Take a look!

Speaking about her birthday plans, Jacqueline Fernandez shared, "This year there are no celebratory birthday plans, I will just virtually connect with all my loved ones through the day. I'm terribly missing my family back home so spending quality time with them would be the best thing for me."

"But given the situation, we are all in now, we will make do with video calls. Hopefully, will be able to hug my parents and siblings super soon," she added.

Over the years, Bollywood beauty has been part of hit films like Murder 2, Kick and Judwaa 2. She had also made her small screen debut as a judge for the ninth season of dance-based show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.

