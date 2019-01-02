Kick off the new year 2019 with food and fun

things-to-do

Binge on vegetarian fare from Benaras

We remember having a delectable tamatar chaat on the streets of Benaras on a visit to the city. And given the religious significance of the ancient city, it is no surprise that it is a hotbed for vegetarian Sattvik fare.

Sample some of these flavours at home chef Veera Dikshit's place in Bandra, where she will lay out an authentic spread. The dishes include matar ka nimona, a curry of fresh green peas simmered with tomatoes and spices, and tomato saar, a kind of rasam that serves as a winter special. Then there is bedmi kachori, for which methi is kneaded with the flour and arbi ka tuk, for which colocasia root is deep-fried. There will also be kheer served for dessert and of course, how can this meal be complete if you don't end it with a paan Benaras waala?

ON: January 5, 1 pm

AT: Turner Road, Bandra West (the full address will be shared post registration).

LOG ON TO: authenticook.com

COST: Rs 1,000

Laugh with these ladies

Last year was the one in which women in India made all the right noises. And to keep the momentum going in 2019, a comedy club in Lower Parel is hosting an event that features an all-women line-up. The performers include Supriya Joshi aka Supaarwoman, who tackles issues like body shaming with her routines, and Jeeya Sethi, who, too, talks about the pointlessness of comparing fat and thin people.

Upcoming artistes Kajol Srinivasan, Agrima Joshua, Karima Khan and Unnati Marfatia will share the stage. The show is being hosted by Pavitra Shetty, a comedian who has made a name for herself, and whose routine involves a section where she provides a humorous take at what girls with unlimited Wi-Fi connections can do.

TIME: Tonight, 9 pm

AT: The Integral Space, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

ENTRY: Rs 200

