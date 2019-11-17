Kidambi Srikanth bows out in semis at Hong Kong Open 2019

Hong Kong: The Indian challenge at the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2019 badminton tournament came to an end as Kidambi Srikanth went down in the semi-final to Lee Cheuk Yiu in straight games here on Saturday. Srikanth, who was trailing 3-11 at mid-break in the first game, lost the first contest 9-21.



In the second game, Srikanth showed signs of a comeback as he was leading 11-8 at mid-break. Srikanth had a game point but the Hong Kong shuttler held his nerve and managed to take the second game 25-23. Earlier, ace India shuttler P.V. Sindhu had also bowed out of the tournament as she lost a close match to Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.



Saina Nehwal had crashed out on the opening day of the tournament after going down against China's Cai Yan Yan in straight games.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever