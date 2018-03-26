Kidambi Srikanth celebrates Padma Shri award with friends over lunch

Srikanth tweeted this picture and captioned it, "Thank you guys for being part of my career

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth, who was recently conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award, shared his success with coaches, fellow shuttlers and staff from the P Gopichand academy by taking them out for lunch on Saturday.

Srikanth tweeted this picture and captioned it, "Thank you guys for being part of my career. #bestcoaches #bestsupportstaff #friends #thankyouall #sharingmyhappiness." Current coach and former doubles and mixed doubles player Arun Vishnu posted the same picture on Instagram and wrote: "Thanks for Nice Lunch Padma Shri @srikanth_kidambi."

