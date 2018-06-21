Kidambi Srikanth named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

Tennis veteran Leander Paes was awarded Outstanding contribution to Sport, while hockey player Dhanraj Pillay was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award

Kidambi Srikanth

The country's top-ranked men's shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was adjudged Sports Illustrated India's Sportsperson of the Year for his stupendous performance in 2017. Other winners included the women's cricket team, which bagged the Team of the Year award while national football team coach Stephen Constantine clinched the title of Coach of the year.

"It is an honour for me to have received the award in a year where my fellow athletes from different sports have also excelled. This is not just an Award, but it also serves as a reminder for me to work even harder next year and bring more glory to the nation," World No 4, Srikanth said.

Tennis veteran Leander Paes was awarded Outstanding contribution to Sport while I-League side Aizawl FC were named Editor's Choice for Excellence (Team) and Commonwealth gold medallist Jitu Rai - Editor's Choice for Excellence (Male).

Young paddler Manav Thakkar and golfer Shubhankar Sharma were named 'Young Sportsperson of the Year' and 'Gamechanger of the Year' respectively.

Legendary hockey player Dhanraj Pillay, who was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award, said "I have always believed in working hard and being dedicated towards your sport, and it is a great feeling when people recognise you for it. For me, this Award is not about what I have done in my career, it is about what more I can do for sports in the country".

