Kiddie-certified apps

Kidsstoppress

This Instagram page (they have an app, too) has some really cool content that's relatable for mommies and kids alike. From fun cartoons to video talks on how to keep your kids busy and ideas on how to make the kids read more or which shows to watch online, they've got it all covered.

Available on: Instagram, Google Play Store, Facebook and Twitter

Visit: www.kidsstoppress.com

Playydate

They have a bunch of information on online classes that are offered at the moment. From storytelling sessions, interactive music sessions to DIY activities, worksheets and even building games, they have ideas for keeping the kids busy.

Available on: Instagram, Facebook

Visit: www.playydate.in

Google Bolo

This is my li'l reading genius son's current favourite app. It makes kids read small stories aloud and corrects them when they go wrong. Made for the Indian market, it lets you choose the language of instruction.

Available on: Google Play

Born Smart

This is the perfect time to download the app because it shows parents how they can play with their children (0-36 months) with whatever material is available at home. At the end of each video, an expert speaks of the benefit of the game.

Available on: www.born-smart.com

5-Min Craft

There are tons of videos on DIY, hacks, recipes and projects, and each one is fun to watch. While we agree some are too ambitious or look plain foolish, we admit to having tried some of the crafts and hacks and yes, they do work. Their USP is the fun curation, and it's addictive to watch their videos.

Available on: YouTube, Facebook and Instagram

