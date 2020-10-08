Kiddos take cover

For kids, life during the pandemic is like an episode straight out of Stranger Things. And they need to ensure they take protective measures while venturing out, too. To make masks seem like a less intrusive and more attractive accessory, brands have been launching variants themed on animals and playful prints. Here are three of our favourites.

With polka dots, this mask also has an embroidered detail on the side of it. It comes with an adjustable nose pin and, what’s more, it is splash resistant, too.

Log on to papabrands.com

Cost Rs 349

Everything on this platform has been curated keeping sustainability in mind, and so this mask featuring beautifully illustrated wild animals like tigers, porcupines and crocodiles fits in perfectly. It’s got three layers of cotton, and thus must be washed by hand.

Log on to thenestery.in

Cost Rs 160

This set of five comes with little bunnies, baby llamas, strawberries, traffic lights and dinos — everything to fascinate the kiddos. The website offers two sizes: one for those aged between two and five years, and another for those aged between six and 12.

Log on to themomstore.in

Cost Rs 449

