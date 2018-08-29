Kidnap attempt of minor girl creates panic

crime

After school hours yesterday, the girl of a reputed English medium institute in the town had got down from a pool car in front of her housing complex, when two bike-borne men tried to abduct her, police said

An attempt to kidnap a girl studying in Class 2 near her house has created panic among locals of this headquarter town in Aliporeduar district.

The duo told the girl that her parents were not at home and they would take her to them. According to the police complaint lodged by the girl's father, the two men attempted to lift her in the motorbike when she started crying. The kidnappers then fled the scene, leaving the girl behind, police said. An investigation into the incident is underway.

