Kidnapped 6-year-old killed, brother recovered

Representational Image

Six-year-old Priyansh, who was abducted on Thursday on his way home from school along with his elder sibling, was found dead in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh inside the kidnapper's den on Friday, police said.

Divyansh, 8, was recovered in an injured state and admitted to the trauma centre at the King Georges Medical University (KGMU).

The kidnappers had sought a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for their release from the businessman father.

The police secured the older boy after a gun battle with the kidnappers in Karaudiya locality. Priyansh was found dead in the room the kidnappers had locked the brothers in.

Four criminals were arrested, one of them sustained gunshot injuries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the injured and traumatised child and announced a Rs five lakh compensation for the family of deceased Priyansh.

Directives have also been issued to provide Rs 2 lakh to the family for Divyansh's treatment, an official told IANS.

Taking a grim view of the involvement of domestic help in this incident, directions have also been issued to the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct a domestic servants verification drive across the state.

