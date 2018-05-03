Kids can learn to become DJs at this workshop

A day-long workshop promises eight- to 14-year-olds the unique chance to learn the tricks of DJing

If it's summer, workshops are a common item on every child's itinerary. Now, think beyond summer camps and doodling workshops, and explore the world of music, or specifically, how to be a DJ. The True School of Music and Point Blank Music School, UK, have come up with courses that allow kids who have an interest in music to pursue their curiosity.

"The courses are built around our award-winning curriculum and teaching methods, and students learn entirely through practice, using state-of-the-art equipment. Every student gets his or her own fully loaded workstation in class and for practice," says DJ KD, a Point Blank-certified instructor and head of the DJ department at True School of Music.



DJ KD

With only 10 students per class, all of them get the right creative environment and the required attention from the instructors. "The course will help students develop an appreciation for the art of DJing, and they will learn sufficient skills to mix and play their own sets by the end of the course", DJ KD adds. While Explore DJing is a course that helps the students understand the basics of mixing music and discover if they have what it takes to be a pro DJ, the Pro DJing workshop is for students who want to learn as many skills as they can in just one day.

ON May 9 (Pro DJ workshop)

3 pm to 6 pm; May 13 (Explore DJing) 10 am to 5 pm

AT True School Of Music, Lower Parel COST R3,000 (Pro DJ workshop); R1,500 (Explore DJing)

