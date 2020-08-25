Kids, don't mask the fun

In the last few months, since music educator Kevin Shah moved his music classes online, he noticed that most parents have been apprehensive about taking their children outside in the confines of their building complex or to the terrace for some fresh air because they simply refuse to wear masks. Being a mother of two, this writer is fully aware of where that comes from because it is hard to explain to a child that wearing a mask is crucial for everyone's safety — and that in fact it makes them look on-fleek!

But like they say, music is the best teacher, and Shah has created a groovy solution. He has just released an original single called The mask song that he wrote and composed himself. It talks about how wearing masks doesn't stop kids from doing all the things they enjoy doing — running and jumping included. If anything, it only makes them stronger and cooler. The song is peppy; the music video features a diverse range of children, including those with neurodiverse conditions. Since Shah also specialises in teaching children with special needs, he understands their limitations and knows what works for them and also for children in general. "It is important to show them that a mask is important for everyone, irrespective of gender, caste and disability," he adds.



Kevin Shah

The two-minute video has been crowdsourced from schools and parents with whom Shah works, where video snippets were made and shared with him before they were edited to make it seamless. One of the verses in the song goes like this: "I can wear any colour I Like — with the design of a doll or bike; I can even paint my mask in the front or back." Another verse says, "I can smile with my eyes, give mom and dad a surprise, they'll be happy, they'll cheer and shout — give me so many flying kisses without opening their mouths."

Log on to @musicwithkevinshah

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news