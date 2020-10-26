Kids, dough it yourself

In the age of online classrooms, WhatsApp study groups and video-based entertainment, taking a time-out from screen activities for kids is no child's play. And can we blame the poor things? There's only so much reading, art and craft, and running around one can do, while being cooped up at home. But there's one craving — which even grown-ups have — that can be taken care of, while learning a new skill without indulging in screen time. It's pizza, thanks to a DIY kit curated specially for kids, by Tardeo-based child psychologist Shagun Bhartia's home delivery service, The Table Treat Co.



The pizza kit

Bhartia, whose vegetarian gourmet food venture took off during the lockdown, tells us that each kit is customised according to the child's interests. "While there's no one template that I follow, the kit usually contains a pizza sauce, whole-wheat bread, which is shaped based on the child's preferences, seasoning, four cheese mix — mozzarella, cheddar, gouda and emmental — assorted vegetables, an activity worksheet and a certificate of completion," shares the founder of the service which also offers other cuisines. The worksheets, too, are designed according to what the kid likes, are age-appropriate, and give them something to do while waiting for the pizza to come out of the oven.



For each kit, the dough is shaped differently, based on the child's interests

When Parel resident Archana Natraj called for the kit for her 11-year-old son Ragavan Balaji, Bhartia inquired about his preferences, age and hobbies. "Based on that, we received a transport-themed pizza kit. The dough was cut in the shape of trains, trucks, cars and other vehicles, which was quite thoughtful," Natraj says. The 42-year-old adds that although she was concerned about the quality owing to the COVID-19 situation, she was pleased with the fresh ingredients that were smartly packaged. Balaji, who took a break from his busy schedule of virtual classes, shares that it was a fun activity. "I have tried making pizza at home, but never in those shapes. There was a step-by-step guide, so I followed it to layer the sauce, add the toppings, etc. It took around 10 to 15 minutes only, and tasted yummy," he exclaims, while his mother feels that the pizza base might be a tad too thin for kids to handle.

Balaji's worksheet involved unscrambling codes to reveal a message. "We had a good time baking the pizza. There was also a certificate for keeps," shares Natraj, adding that younger children, up to the age of nine or 10, are likely to enjoy the experience even more.

Cost Rs 750

