Kiera Knightley: Nutcracker role personifies femininity

Actress Kiera Knightley says her role as Sugar Plum in "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" is the personification of femininity. Inspired by both ETA Hoffmann's classic story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" and Alexandre Dumas' retelling in the 1892 Tchaikovsky ballet "The Nutcracker", the film is directed by Lasse Hallstrom and Joe Johnston.

"Sugar Plum is the personification of femininity," Knightley said in a statement to IANS. "I like to do a lot of research, so I started with the actual music of the Sugar Plum Fairy, which led to her laugh. I later found her high-pitched, girly voice that has two sides to it: pristine femininity and at the same time, quite assertive," she added.

The Disney film follows life of a girl named Clara who is tasked by her parents with taking care of a toy Nutcracker doll, which comes to life and defeats an evil Mouse King with seven heads. It will release in India along with the world on November 2.

