Kieron Pollard fined, handed demerit point for disobeying umpire

cricket

Kieron Pollard attempts a catch during India vs West Indies 2nd T20

Kieron Pollard has been handed a demerit point and a 20 per cent match fee fine for disobeying the umpires in the second T20 match between India and West Indies. The International Cricket Council said that Pollard's conduct was in breach of Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct. Pollard was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the code of conduct.

Kieron Pollard was fined because he kept on calling a substitute on the field without informing the on-field umpires. The umpires told him to inform them when calling a substitute but he didn't. He was advised to wait until the end of the next over but Pollard failed to follow the umpire's instructions, the ICC said.

West Indies lost the match by 22 runs after rain interrupted play during West Indies' chase. India won the match by the DLS method and wrapped up the series 2-0. "Pollard was found guilty following the hearing and fined 20 per cent of his match fee and consequently has had one demerit point added to his record," the ICC stated.

On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and he/she is banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. Demerit points remain on a disciplinary record for a period of 24 months from their imposition following which they are expunged.

West Indies play against India in the third and final T20I on August 6, 2019. Kieron Pollard scored 49 runs in the first T20I but failed in the second T20I. West Indies will be counting on him to put up a match-winning performance with the bat in the third match.

With inputs from PTI

