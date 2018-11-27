Kiev imposes martial law after Russia seizes ships

international

Policemen guard at Russian consulate during a protest action in the Black Sea Ukrainian city of Odessa. Pic/AFP

Russia has seized three Ukrainian naval vessels off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula in a major escalation of tensions leading Kiev to announce early on Monday that it will impose martial law.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko tweeted he will propose to the Supreme Rada (parliament) to approve the imposition of martial law following the seizure on Sunday by the Russian coastguard forces in the Black Sea, Efe news reported.

The Ukranian leader said he hoped the Rada would quickly approve his proposal. However, he added the state of emergency would not necessarily include the mobilisation of the Army, but added that "you have to be prepared".

He also said that martial law does not mean the introduction of restrictions on the rights and fundamental freedoms of citizens. The Secretary of the NSDC, Oleksandr Turchynov, proposed that the law be in force for 60 days to create the conditions to repel a possible "military aggression" and any threat to independence and territorial integrity.

