KIITEE 2020 result declared, check at kiitee.kiit.ac.in

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Thursday announced the KIITEE 2020 results. Candidates who appeared for the KIITEE 2020 examinations can check their results at kiitee.kiit.ac.in by entering their login credentials and date of birth.

Besides the KIITEE 2020 results, the authorities also released the scorecard or the rank card so to say. The KIITEE 2020 results were declared of the institute's official website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. This year, the KIITEE examinations were conducted in the online mode from July 24 to 28, 2020.

The entrance examinations were conducted in order to get admission to its various undergraduate and postgraduate level programmes that the institute has to offer.

Steps to check KIITEE Exam Result 2020:

Visit the official site of KIITEE at kiitee.kiit.ac.in

Click on the KIITEE 2020 exams result link

Once on the result link, entre your KIITEE application number and date of birth

Download your KIITEE Exam Result 2020

Take a print out of the results for future reference

Candidates can check their KIITEE Exam Result 2020 from the official website by entering their date of birth and KIITEE roll number to obtain the results.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news