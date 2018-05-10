Kiku Sharda would love to live Akshay Kumar's life

Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera will be seen on new weekend chat show JuzzBaattâ¦ Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal



Comedian Kiku Sharda says he would like to step into actor Akshay Kumars shoes. Kiku and Gaurav Gera will be seen on new weekend chat show JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, read a statement.

"I really like Akshay Kumar. He can be funny and weird while at the same time. His films are always interesting and meaningful. If given a chance, I would love step into Akshay Kumar's shoes. He has a lovely family and his mind is always in the correct place," Kiku said while chatting with Rajeev in the show. The show is aired on Zee TV.

On the work front, Kiku is seen essaying the role of police officer Manav Anang Desai in Partners- Trouble Ho Gayi Double, which is aired on Sony SAB. Talking about his character he added: "Manav is fat, clumsy and complete misfit in the police department." In the show, Kiku is working with veteran comedian Johnny Lever. He said: "I am a big fan of Johnny Lever. There is a lot of respect for him. He is very supportive and an adjusting actor. I always followed him since my college days. Other than being a great actor he is a gem of a person. There is so much to learn from him."

