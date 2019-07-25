Kill Bill 3 could be Quentin Tarantino's last film?

hollywood

Quentin Tarantino spoke about the possibility of a Kill Bill: Vol 3 with Uma Thurman, who starred in the previous instalments of the film, on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast

Ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has time and again said that he will make just one more film after the release of the upcoming, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Cinephiles wonder whether that will be a Kill Bill sequel. The director, 56, spoke about the possibility of a Kill Bill: Vol 3 with Uma Thurman, who starred in the previous instalments of the film, on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, as per reports.

"Me and Uma have been actually talking about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth," Tarantino said. "I'm not sure if I'm going to do it, but I have thought about it a little further," he added.

The director continued, "And if any of my movies would be taken — me and Uma were literally talking about it last week — so if any of my movies were going to spring from one of my other movies, it would be the third Kill Bill."

On being asked if there was a character he thought about often, Tarantino said, "I think the four that would qualify the most would be the Bride, Bill, Landa, and Aldo," referring to Thurman, David Carridine, Christoph Waltz and Brad Pitt's characters, respectively. "I wondered about what happens to the Bride, you know 10 to 15 years later, what happens to her daughter," he said.

