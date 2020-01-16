Search

Killa Court emerge cricket champs

Jan 16, 2020

Killa Court emerged champions, beating Challenger C, comprising the court's Group D employees

The city's judges happily swapped their gavels for willows in the Metropolitan Magistrate Sports Club-organised under-arm box cricket tournament at the Purandare Stadium in Dadar recently.

Killa Court emerged champions, beating Challenger C, comprising the court's Group D employees. In the four-over final, Killa Court batted first and scored 36 runs. In reply, Challenger C could only score 30 runs. BMC's assistant commissioner, Swapnaja Kshirsagar was the chief guest at the 25-team
competition.

