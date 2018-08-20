Killer of 4-year-old boy nabbed after 20 months from Bihar

crime

"I was drunk at the time of the incident and I tried to sodomise him, but when Zaid raised an alarm, I throttled him, due which he died. Later, I dumped his body in the wooden box," he told the police

A man from Bihar's Saharsa district was arrested for allegedly killing a four-year-old boy here for resisting his bid to sodomise him, police said yesterday. The accused, Rajendra Shah, was arrested yesterday, nearly 20 months after he fled to his hometown post the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rakesh Mishra said.

The skeleton of the boy, Mohammad Zaid, a resident of Sahibabad, was found from a wooden box lying on the terrace of a house in the Garima Garden area of Sahibabad on June 3, months after he went missing. The DSP said following the recovery of the skeleton, the police had formed teams and sent them to the accused's hometown in Bihar. The boy went missing from his house on December 1, 2016, Mishra said.

A few days later, his father received a ransom call for Rs 8 lakh. Even though two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in making the call, the boy could not be traced, the DSP said. The accused was brought here yesterday from Bihar and during interrogation, he confessed to his crime, Mishra said. "I was drunk at the time of the incident and I tried to sodomise him, but when Zaid raised an alarm, I throttled him, due which he died. Later, I dumped his body in the wooden box," he told the police.

