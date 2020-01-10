Kim Clijsters reveals daughter Jada motivated her to come back
"Being in Australia to do commentary and being so close to the action brought back the passion"' said Kim Clijsters
Former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters, 36, says it was her family—especially her daughter Jada, 11, who persuaded her to make a comeback to tennis when she played an exhibition match against Venus Williams, 39, at the opening of the No. 1 court in Wimbledon last year.
Clijsters, a mother of three kids — Jada, Jack, seven and Blake, three, told Tennis World USA: "Being in Australia to do commentary and being so close to the action brought back the passion. I told my husband [Brian Lynch] about it. At the age of 35, I said to myself: 'You see Roger, Venus and Serena, maybe I should try it?' She [Jada] was the one who said to me, 'Mom, you have to come back.' "
"Before going to the field, we warmed up and Jada stood next to me. She said, 'Mom, you look 10 years older than she [Venus] is.' I said, 'Really? Thank you, Jada!' It was motivation. I said to Venus and she was laughing too," she added.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe