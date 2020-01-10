Kim Clijsters reveals daughter Jada motivated her to come back

Former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters, 36, says it was her family—especially her daughter Jada, 11, who persuaded her to make a comeback to tennis when she played an exhibition match against Venus Williams, 39, at the opening of the No. 1 court in Wimbledon last year.

Clijsters, a mother of three kids — Jada, Jack, seven and Blake, three, told Tennis World USA: "Being in Australia to do commentary and being so close to the action brought back the passion. I told my husband [Brian Lynch] about it. At the age of 35, I said to myself: 'You see Roger, Venus and Serena, maybe I should try it?' She [Jada] was the one who said to me, 'Mom, you have to come back.' "

"Before going to the field, we warmed up and Jada stood next to me. She said, 'Mom, you look 10 years older than she [Venus] is.' I said, 'Really? Thank you, Jada!' It was motivation. I said to Venus and she was laughing too," she added.

