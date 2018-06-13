Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump agree on 'complete denuclearization' of Korean Peninsula

The meeting was held at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa

US President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands following a signing ceremony during their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un became on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. Pic/AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed with US President Donald Trump to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees, according to an agreement signed between them here on Tuesday.

In the pact that came after an over four-hour historic summit between Trump and Kim earlier in the day, the two countries also committed to work towards the development of fresh relations and promote "peace, prosperity and security" in the region.

The meeting was held at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa. "President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to North Korea and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the agreement said.

It also said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet a senior North Korean official "at the earliest possible date" to continue with the negotiations. The agenda of the follow-up talks will include a commitment to "establish new US-North Korea relations in accordance with the desire of the people of the two countries for peace and prosperity" and discussions on building "a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula".

Kim and Trump acknowledged that the summit was of great significance in helping the two countries overcome decades of tension and hostilities and open up a new future in their relations. Reaffirming the Panmunjom Declaration which South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim signed after the third inter-Korean summit on April 27 at the border village of Panmunjom, North Korea agreed to commit to working towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, it added.

Pyongyang and Washington also agreed to commit to recovering the remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action during the 1950-53 Korean War, including an immediate repatriation of those already identified.

The two leaders acknowledged that Tuesday's summit was "an epochal event of great significance" and decided to "commit to implement the stipulations in this joint statement fully and expeditiously". The summit in Singapore was the first between the leaders of North Korea and the US after nearly 70 years of confrontation and 25 years of failed negotiations and tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever