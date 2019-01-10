Kim Jong-un ends China visit

international

Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday departed for Pyongyang after making an unannounced visit to Beijing, where he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was Kim's third visit to Beijing and fourth overall to China since March last year, in what was his first trip outside North Korea after assuming power as in 2011.

Travelling along with his wife, Ri Sol-ju and a ministerial delegation, Kim arrived in the Chinese capital in his famed green and yellow armoured train and left for Pyongyang by the same train.

North Korea and China commemorated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. The visit came amid talks over finalising a location for the second meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not divulge much on the nature of visit, stating that the two nations were making "joint efforts to uphold peace and stability in the Korean peninsula."

