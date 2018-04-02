Kim Jong Un enjoys Sunday concert down South

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday attended the first concert in Pyongyang for over a decade by South Korean entertainers, including a K-pop girlband, the latest gesture of reconciliation before a rare inter-Korean summit



Kim Jong-Un and his wife Ri Sol-Ju. File pic/AFP

The 120-member group, 11 musical acts as well as dancers, technicians and martial artists are giving another concert on Tuesday. Kim and his wife came to watch the show, a Seoul culture ministry official said. Kim said inter-Korean cultural events should be held more often and suggested another event in Seoul this autumn, the Yonhap News Agency said.

