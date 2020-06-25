Kim Jong-Un suspends attack on South ahead of 70th anniv of Korean war

North Korea on Wednesday said leader Kim Jong-Un suspended a planned military retaliation against South Korea, a day before the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of a war that killed and hurt millions, left large parts of the Korean Peninsula in rubble and technically still continues.

Last week, the North had declared relations with the South as fully ruptured, destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office in its territory and threatened unspecified military action to censure Seoul for a lack of progress in bilateral cooperation and for activists floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim presided by video conference over a meeting Tuesday of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission, which decided to postpone plans for military action against the South brought up by the North's military leaders. KCNA didn't specify why the decision was made.

