Kim Jong Un to carry out closing of North Korean testing site in May

North Korea invite experts of South Korea and US to disclose the process to the world



North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (left) walking with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in. Pic/AFP

North Korea promised to close its atomic test site next month and invite US weapons experts to the country, Seoul said yesterday, as US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about securing a nuclear deal with the secretive regime.

"Kim said, during the summit with President Moon, that he would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May, and would soon invite experts of South Korea and the US as well as journalists to disclose the process to the international community with transparency," Seoul's presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.

"Kim said 'the US feels repulsive about us, but once we talk, they will realise that I am not a person who will fire a nuclear weapon to the South or the US or target the US," according to Yoon. "If we meet often (with the US), build trust, end the war and eventually are promised no invasion, why would we live with the nuclear weapons?'" The remarks are likely to be seen as a sweetener ahead of Trump's own planned summit with Kim, which the US leader said would take place "in the next three or four weeks".