Kim Jong Un to carry out closing of North Korean testing site in May

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (left) walking with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in. Pic/AFP
North Korea promised to close its atomic test site next month and invite US weapons experts to the country, Seoul said yesterday, as US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about securing a nuclear deal with the secretive regime.
"Kim said, during the summit with President Moon, that he would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May, and would soon invite experts of South Korea and the US as well as journalists to disclose the process to the international community with transparency," Seoul's presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.
"Kim said 'the US feels repulsive about us, but once we talk, they will realise that I am not a person who will fire a nuclear weapon to the South or the US or target the US," according to Yoon. "If we meet often (with the US), build trust, end the war and eventually are promised no invasion, why would we live with the nuclear weapons?'" The remarks are likely to be seen as a sweetener ahead of Trump's own planned summit with Kim, which the US leader said would take place "in the next three or four weeks".
Ready for dialogue with Japan
Kim Jong Un is ready for dialogue with Japan "any time", Seoul's presidential office said yesterday, as concerns grow in Tokyo that it is being sidelined. "President Moon told Kim that Prime Minister Abe had an intention talk to...normalise diplomatic ties between the North and Japan," Kim Eui-kyeom, adding, "And Kim said that the North was willing to talk to Japan any time."
Pope hails the Koreas' truce
Pope Francis is hailing what he called the "courageous commitment" undertaken by the leaders of North and South Korea. Francis said at the St. Peter's Square yesterday that he is accompanying "with prayer the positive result" of Friday's summit and praised the leaders' aim to "achieve a path of sincere dialogue for a Korean Peninsula free of nuclear arms."
