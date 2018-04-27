Kim Jong Un to cross border for talks
Moon will greet his visitor at the concrete blocks that mark the border between the two Koreas in the Demilitarized Zone, the chief of the South's presidential secretariat Im Jong-seok said
Kim will become the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the Korean War ended 65 years ago. Pic/AFP
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and the South's president Moon Jae-in will meet at the Military Demarcation Line that divides the peninsula for their summit Friday, Seoul said, in an occasion laden with symbolism.
The meeting will be only the third of its kind.
Japan deports rescued N Koreans
Tokyo: The last two of 10 North Koreans rescued from a tiny wooden boat drifting off northern Japan last year have been deported back to their country, a report said. The other eight members of the crew were deported in February, but the captain was in custody facing theft charges and the last member was being treated for tuberculosis.
