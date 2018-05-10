Kim Jong-un trying to set good conditions for meeting with Donad Trump

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the place and date for the summit has been locked and would be announced soon



Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is trying to set good conditions for his meeting with President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

He also said that the place and date for the summit have been locked and would be announced soon.

"I think that Chairman Kim is trying to set good conditions for the summit, right. We are having good conversations, productive conversations. So, I think the work that President Trump has done to put us in this place made this possible," Pompeo told a group of reporters travelling with him.

Last month he travelled to Pyongyang secretly. At the time he was the CIA Director. Pompeo said that the meeting was very productive and that they have set a date and place for the meeting. He hoped that the name of the venue and date would be announced at the beginning of next week.

"We are planning on it, will be a single day, but in the event that there is more to discuss, there'll be an opportunity for it to extend into the second day as well," Pompeo said in response to a question.

He stayed in Pyongyang for about 13 hours, during which he met Kim.

"We had a chance to talk substantively about what we intend to be on the agenda, and also how we're going to begin to coordinate in the days ahead between now and the summit in a way both sides are confident that we will set the conditions for a successful meeting between the two leaders," he said.

Describing the release of three Americans, who were on his plane, he said this is incredibly exciting.

"They seem to be in good health," he added.

