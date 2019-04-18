Kim Jong-un supervises new tactical guided weapon test

international

Pyongyang: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday supervised the test-fire of a new tactical guided weapon conducted by the Academy of Defence Science, state media reported on Thursday.

"The completion of the development of the weapon system would become a very significant event in strengthening the fighting power of the People's Army," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim, as saying.

"Our national defence scientists and workers in the field of the munitions industry performed another great work in increasing the country's defence capabilities," the KCNA said.

The supreme leader further noted it is a very good thing that the field of national defence science has waged a dynamic struggle for attaining core research goals.

However, the state media did not disclose any details of the newly developed weapon. It was the first time since November last year that Kim had overseen any weapons testing. His visit to the testing centre came a day after he visited an air force unit.

The test-firing came after Kim suggested a year-end deadline for denuclearisation negotiations following the breakdown of his February summit with United States President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Yonhap news agency reported.

February's summit between Kim and Trump ended abruptly without reaching a deal as the two leaders failed to achieve a consensus over Pyongyang's denuclearisation process and Washington's sanctions relief.

According to KCNA, the North Korean leader visited an air force unit and reviewed a flight exercise in his first public inspection of military activities in five months.

