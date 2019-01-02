Kim Jong-un threatens USA: Might change track

international

The N Korean leader said he will "seek new ways" if the US did not act on its promise and continued sanctions

Kim also showed resolution towards better relations with South Korea

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un threatened that his country would have to "seek a new way" if the United States "does not make good on its promises" with regard to denuclearisation and continues with sanctions.

"I am always ready to sit down again with the US President [Donald Trump] at any time and will make efforts to produce an outcome that the international community would welcome," Kim said.

"We could be left with no choice but to seek a new way if the US does not make good on its promises, misjudges our patience, while seeking to force things unilaterally and clinging to sanctions and pressure," he highlighted while reaffirming his country's commitment to denuclearisation, while stating that US-North Korea relations could improve if the United States responded in a corresponding manner to the state's efforts towards.

"If the US responds to our active and pre-emptive efforts with trustworthy steps and corresponding behaviour, the relations will move forward at an excellent and fast pace in the process of taking concrete and innovative measures," Kim said, also calling for an end to joint military exercises between South Korea and the USA saying strategic assets in the Korean peninsula are a "source" of tension.

