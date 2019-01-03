Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to welcome fourth child this year

hollywood

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are proud parents to three children - Chicago, Saint, and North - are expecting their fourth child via surrogacy

Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye West are all set to welcome one more baby this year. The couple, who are proud parents to three children - Chicago, Saint, and North- are expecting their fourth child via surrogacy, confirmed US Magazine.

For their third child, the couple used a surrogate (11-month-old Chicago). They had one embryo left, a male. Now he's due to arrive in very early May. It was also revealed that the 38-year-old Kardashian 'always wanted four kids.'

Though the KKW beauty mogul has always been candid about her fears surrounding surrogacy and how she thinks it 'is so much harder' than pregnancy, she opened up in May about how it ultimately was an overwhelmingly positive experience. The good news of the child also comes with the news of the release of Kanye West's ninth album titled 'Yandhi.'

