Kim Kardashian feels sorry for Khloe over cheat Tristan Thompson

Instead of going on to slam the Cleveland Cavaliers star, Kim Kardashian added that the whole family is supporting Khloe



American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has broken her silence after widespread reports that NBA star Tristan Thompson had cheated on her sister Khloe, not once but multiple teams.



"Poor Khloe," Kim, 37, said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I don't even know how to describe it," she added. However, instead of going on to slam the Cleveland Cavaliers star, Kim K added that the whole family is supporting Khloe. "We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are. She's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over," said Kim.

