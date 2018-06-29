Kim Kardashian gets sister Khloe's boyfriend Tristan to unblock her on Instagram

"It's Khloe's birthday, should I ask this guy to unblock me?" Kim is seen asking Thomson in an Instagram video

Kim Kardashian

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has requested her sister Khloe's basketball player beau Tristan Thompson to unblock her on Instagram. He had blocked her after she had criticised him for cheating on Khloe recently.



Kim Kardashian (left) and Tristan Thompson (right) celebrate her sister Khloe’s 34th birthday on Wednesday



"It's Khloe's birthday, should I ask this guy to unblock me?" Kim is seen asking Thomson in an Instagram video. "For Khloe's birthday it's only right," he says. Kim then asks: "I got you. Was that a yes?" And he replies: "Yes."

