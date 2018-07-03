Kim Kardashian goes to Kylie for mommy advice

Kim Kardashian finds herself closer than ever with all of her sisters, especially after Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian became parents

Kim Kardashian

Reality television star Kim Kardashian West says her go-to person these days for motherhood advice is her sister Kylie Jenner. Even though she is a proud parent to three children, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is open to learning more about how to be a better mother, reports eonline.com.

With her sisters Kylie and Khloe Kardashian having children of their own, there are many people to go for an advice. "Lately, it's been, Kylie. Kylie is up on all the new gadgets and the new baby stuff. But Khloe and I probably have the most similar parenting style and I will usually go to one of my best friends Larsa Pippen because she has four kids for mom advice," Kim said. Kim finds herself closer than ever with all of her sisters, especially after Kylie and Khloe became parents.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever