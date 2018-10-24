Kim Kardashian had to let go of her independence after marrying Kanye West

hollywood

Kim Kardashian featured on 'The Alec Baldwin Show' on Sunday. She talked about her relationship with Kanye West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian thinks that marrying Kanye West has affected her independence. The American television star featured on 'The Alec Baldwin Show' on Sunday. Opening up about her relationship with West, Kim said, "I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent."

"I've always been so independent and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband that has their career and then have kids, your independence, you have to let it go,' the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star added.

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in May 2014. Kim and Kanye share three children, namely, daughters North (5), and Chicago (8 months), as well as son Saint, who will be turning 3 on December 5.

