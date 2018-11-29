Kim Kardashian, Kanye West donate money to family of injured photographer

hollywood

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, a rapper, have donated USD 25,000 to the family of their personal photographer after he was critically injured in a car crash

Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, a rapper, have donated $25,000 to the family of their personal photographer after he was critically injured in a car crash. Marcus Hyde, who travelled the world taking photographs for the star couple, sustained head injuries during a collision last month and has been in hospital fighting for his life ever since.

An online fundraising campaign, set up on the GoFundMe site, was recently launched to help his family cover his soaring medical costs and his celebrity clients are among those who have contributed, reports aceshowbiz.com. "As many know, Marcus Hyde was in a serious car accident at the end of October, resulting in him being hospitalized with serious injuries," read a statement posted on Hyde's campaign page... He has a long road to recovery. "If you have the means to donate any amount, no matter how small, know that it will be used to ensure Marcus has what he needs during his road to recovery. This will help Marcus and his family during this devastating time."

Kim and Kanye have repeatedly taken to social media to ask for prayers for their friend. "Please pray for my friend Marcus Hyde," Kim tweeted alongside a photograph of Hyde following the accident.

