Kim Kardashian 'knew nothing' on Family Feud

TV host Steve Harvey says reality TV star Kim Kardashian knew "nothing" during her appearance on the show Family Feud. "Kim didn't know nothing," Harvey said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Originally, Kim was set to face socialite Paris Hilton and her family on the show, but she cancelled at the last moment, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

Kim's husband and rapper Kanye West jumped at the chance to get involved with the episode, which saw them compete against the likes of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. "They were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family, the Hiltons against the Kardashians. The Hiltons cancelled, so Kanye who is a big fan of 'Family Feud' said, 'I want to play'.

"So, he brought his family - people you don't know, these cousins. They were just the best because they were just, like, hood." Kanye proved to be the most enthusiastic of the contestants. "Kanye was the best 'Family Feud' celebrity panelist we've ever had on the show. He loves the show. His people said, 'Steve , this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we've been working for him.' Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled. Tune in and you'll see Kanye smiling," he said. In the show, two teams comprising five family members each, try to match the answers given to survey questions asked to groups of people.

