Kim Kardashian shares evidence of being a hands-on mommy
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has posted pics to prove that she is indeed a hands-on mother.
She treated her social media followers with an adorable selfie of her dropping off her six-year-old daughter North West at school, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"School Drop Off," she captioned the post.
In the photograph, she donned a black t-shirt and tied back her black hair. She could be seen pouting her full lips to the camera. North was seen in a white uniform which she covered under a black hooded jacket.
This was not the first time Kim shared her adorable picture with North. A little over a week ago, they made their TikTok video debut.
