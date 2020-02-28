Kim Kardashian shares evidence of being a hands-on mommy

Search

Updated: Feb 28, 2020, 08:08 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has posted pics to prove that she is indeed a hands-on mother.

She treated her social media followers with an adorable selfie of her dropping off her six-year-old daughter North West at school, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"School Drop Off," she captioned the post.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) onFeb 26, 2020 at 10:32am PST

In the photograph, she donned a black t-shirt and tied back her black hair. She could be seen pouting her full lips to the camera. North was seen in a white uniform which she covered under a black hooded jacket.

This was not the first time Kim shared her adorable picture with North. A little over a week ago, they made their TikTok video debut.

